Andrew Flintoff named head coach of Northern Superchargers
The former England captain is continuing his return to the public eye following a serious car crash.
Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred as the former England captain continues his return to the public eye following a serious car crash.
Flintoff gradually returned to the limelight through cricket in the summer after a crash last December while filming a stunt for the BBC show Top Gear left him hospitalised with facial and rib injuries.
He is now set for his first head coach role and replaces ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster, who left the Superchargers last week after two years with the Headingley-based team.
The 45-year-old said in a statement: “I am excited to have been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers men’s team.”