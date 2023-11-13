Emma Raducanu pulls out of scheduled comeback event in Macau next month

Emma Raducanu will miss her scheduled comeback event in Macau next month.

The former US Open champion, who turned 21 on Monday, has not played since April after undergoing operations on both wrists and one ankle.

Having initially hoped to return to the WTA Tour in the autumn, Raducanu then set her sights on the exhibition Macau Tennis Masters event from December 2-3.

But organisers confirmed their line-up has changed because of injury, with Raducanu no longer among the players on show.

Now down at 289 in the world but able to play under a protected ranking when she returns owing to her extended absence, Raducanu is now targeting the beginning of next season for her comeback.

She has stepped up her training in recent weeks at the National Tennis Centre in London both in the gym and on court, and spoke last month of her enthusiasm for returning to the circuit.

“I think the biggest thing from the last few months was how much I missed the sport,” she told BBC Radio 4.

“I think that was the standout thing – how much I missed training, how much I missed my body hurting and feeling tired and dragging yourself through certain exercises when you don’t feel like it.”

Raducanu remains without a coach having split from Sebastian Sachs at the beginning of June and is currently working with Lawn Tennis Association staff.