Football rumours: Newcastle interested in Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves
Kalvin Phillips has played just four games for Manchester City this season.
What the papers say
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reportedly weighing up making a bid for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January, according to the i newspaper.
Phillips has fallen out of favour at Manchester City, while the Mirror reports a meeting between Premier League shareholders could block Newcastle’s move for Neves as both Newcastle and Al-Hilal are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with the club after he reportedly agreed to the deal in principle, the Daily Mail reports.
The Mirror says Bayern Munich will join the race to sign 24-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi has played 12 games in LaLiga this season with a goal and an assist.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano reports the Manchester United forward is expected to leave the Old Trafford in the January transfer window.
Casemiro: Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are interested in the 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder, according to 90min.