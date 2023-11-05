Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov to claim record seventh Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic eased past Grigor Dimitrov to claim a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title on Sunday.

After needing three sets to win each of his previous three matches, the world number one found the going more straightforward in the final as he saw off the Bulgarian 6-4 6-3.

It was also the Serbian’s 40th Masters 1000 crown, another record, and his 97th on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic allowed his opponent few opportunities, and a single break of serve in each set proved decisive as the 36-year-old won in 98 minutes.

“I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me,” said Djokovic on atptour.com.

“I’m very proud of this one, considering what I’ve been through this week – basically, coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row.

“I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed.

“Today, I think we both were quite tight at the beginning. I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit, myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net.”

Djokovic is unbeaten since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July and will head to the ATP finals in Turin next week on an 18-match winning run.