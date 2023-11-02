Jurgen Klopp impressed by Jarell Quansah’s composure in difficult conditions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Jarell Quansah underlined his potential by producing a “top game” in tricky conditions at Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old defender helped the much-changed Reds set up a Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham with an assured performance in Wednesday’s 2-1 success at Vitality Stadium.

The England Under-21 international was forced to contend with relentless rain and swirling winds on just his fourth senior start for the Reds as Storm Ciaran hit the south coast.

Manager Klopp praised his players’ professionalism in successfully battling the adverse weather and singled out centre-back Quansah for special praise.

“He was really good,” said the German.

“In these circumstances, wow. So many difficult balls to judge, to estimate where it is coming down.

“He did really well. On the ball, Caoimhin (Kelleher) thought ‘give him the ball quite a lot and let’s see what he can do’.

“He did really well there. Yes, top game, absolutely.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the desire of his players following victory at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Quansah made his Liverpool debut at Newcastle in late August, having spent the second half of last season on loan at League One club Bristol Rovers.

The 20-year-old was voted man of the match by Reds supporters after Darwin Nunez’s stunning 70th-minute winner in Dorset secured progression to the last eight.

Cody Gakpo marked his first start since suffering injury at Tottenham on September 30 with the first-half opener before Justin Kluivert’s maiden goal in English football brought Bournemouth level.

Substitute Nunez unleashed an eye-catching effort into the top right corner just 10 minutes after coming off the bench to find the net for the third successive game, earning acclaim from fellow goalscorer Gakpo.

“It was an amazing goal,” the Netherlands forward told Liverpool’s website.

“I think for the players it’s not really a surprise as we see his quality every time in training and in games as well.

“Now he’s just in a great run and we are there to support him and he is there too, supporting us to keep this fantastic run for him and for us as well.”

Dutch forward Kluivert hopes to become more prolific after breaking his Bournemouth duck in his ninth appearance since his summer move from Roma.

The diminutive 24-year-old briefly brought the Cherries level with a close-range header from Alex Scott’s corner in the 64th minute.

“I’m super happy for that,” he told afcbtv. “We had to wait on that a while but I’m happy that it came and I’m looking forward to scoring a lot more.

Justin Kluivert scored for Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It was nice with the head, there are not a lot that I make in my career.”

He added: “I’m extremely proud of the lads. We fought to the end and unfortunately they got the better hand with a great goal.

“We can take a lot of positive things and with a good mindset head to the next game (at Manchester City on Saturday).”