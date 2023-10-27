Where has it all gone wrong for England at the World Cup?

England’s Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler, left to right, look dejected as they leave the field

England have accepted their chances of defending their World Cup crown are over after slumping to a fourth defeat in their first five matches in India.

The abject run of form has seen the 2019 champions slip to ninth in the table and invited an early inquest into exactly what has gone wrong with a side who were once trailblazers in the 50-over game.

Here, PA looks at five reasons for their current plight.

Lack of new blood

Harry Brook represents an isolated infusion of young blood (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Even the best sporting teams need renewal from time to time, but England’s ODI golden generation has been resistant to change. Eight of their 2019 heroes were back for another go and most look a shadow of their old selves. With the Metro Bank One-Day Cup relegated to developmental status, it has been hard for domestic players to force their way in, and even one of the outstanding players of the coming generation – Harry Brook – has struggled to make the XI.

Waiting for Superman

Lol — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 16, 2023

England were thrilled when the inspirational Ben Stokes agreed to end his retirement from the format and it looked a trump card when he hit a national record 182 in his first series back against New Zealand. But this tournament has already passed him by. Having ruled himself out of bowling due to knee problems, he then picked up a hip complaint during the warm-up week and missed England’s first three games. Now, just as he is back and getting his eye in, England are effectively gone.

Powerless powerplays

Jason Roy was discarded ahead of the tournament (John Walton/PA)

A major part of England’s success under previous skipper Eoin Morgan was built around their fearlessness at the top of the innings. At their best the partnership of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow was a fearsome prospect, with the pair’s rampant style giving new ball bowlers the quivers. But Roy was axed on the eve of the tournament, Bairstow is short on form and Dawid Malan builds his innings more methodically. As a result they have averaged a humdrum 58 from their first 10 overs so far, and lost nine powerplay wickets in their five games. The team’s momentum is rotting from the head.

Muddled selection

England used just 13 players in 11 games when they won the trophy four years ago but had already used all 15 of their squad in their first four this time. They started off loaded with all-rounders, got spooked so badly that they dropped four of them by the time South Africa came around and then reverted back to their original game plan against versus Sri Lanka. Their most in-form bowler, Reece Topley, was a surprise omission from the first match before injury later ended his tournament, Brook was ditched last time out in a side exclusively comprising thirtysomethings and Moeen Ali has drifted in and out despite being vice-captain. The act of putting a balanced XI together has proved beyond them.

Unforced errors

Joe Root’s run-out contributed to defeat against Sri Lanka (Aijaz Rahi/AP)