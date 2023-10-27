A closer look at Ireland’s World Cup campaign and what the future might hold

Johnny Sexton applauds

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup adventure ended in a familiar quarter-final exit.

Andy Farrell’s men went into the tournament at the top of the global rankings but were unable to break new ground by winning a knockout match.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Ireland’s campaign.

Results

A statement win over South Africa was arguably the high point of Ireland’s campaign (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ireland’s campaign was launched with routine wins from their more straightforward fixtures. They began with a bang by registering the nation’s record World Cup victory – an 82-8 thrashing of minnows Romania in Bordeaux – and backed it up with another bonus-point success, 59-16 against Tonga in Nantes. Mack Hansen’s try helped secure a statement 13-8 triumph over South Africa to give the Six Nations champions control of Pool B. Farrell’s side then returned to Paris to emphatically survive an elimination shoot-out with Scotland, prevailing 36-14. But Ireland’s remarkable 17-match winning run was cruelly halted a week later by an agonising 28-24 Stade de France loss to New Zealand as their quarter-final curse continued.

Selection

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell made minimal selection changes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Farrell was extremely consistent with his team selections, making minimal changes and going virtually full strength in each fixture. The head coach had the luxury of limited injury issues among his first-choice starters during the tournament, albeit hooker Dan Sheehan and back-rower Jack Conan came into it recovering from foot issues, while lock James Ryan was absent for the quarter-final against the All Blacks. Whether the lack of rotation ultimately harmed Ireland’s chances is debatable. Captain Johnny Sexton, who arrived in France having not played for almost six months due to injury and suspension, was among 10 players to begin every game. More than a third of squad members – 12 – did not start a single match.

Star performers

Bundee Aki scored five tries in France (Adam Davy/PA)

Colossal centre Bundee Aki was in the form of his life. The outstanding 33-year-old played every minute, scoring five tries in as many appearances, including one against his native New Zealand. He picked up two man-of-the-match awards and was among the tournament’s top performers. Lock Tadhg Beirne was not far behind in terms of eye-catching displays, while consistent pair Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan also excelled. Veteran fly-half Sexton was in record-breaking form, surpassing Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s leading points scorer, before his stellar career ended in heartbreaking fashion. Sheehan shone when available, as did wing Hansen.

Future

Jack Crowley (pictured) is in line to replace Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half (Bradley Collyer/PA)