Trent Alexander-Arnold in minor car crash as Storm Babet wreaks havoc across UK

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and jockey Hayley Turner had lucky escapes as Storm Babet continued to wreak havoc in the UK.

Alexander-Arnold was involved in an accident after a 40ft electricity pylon smashed onto a car in front of the England international, according to The Sun.

The high voltage power line was pulled up by 70mph winds and landed in front of Alexander-Arnold’s black Range Rover near Knutsford, Cheshire, the newspaper reported.

Alexander-Arnold reportedly slammed on the brakes before colliding with a BMW X5. Cheshire police said nobody was injured in the incident.

The footballer’s agent was contacted by the PA news agency, but declined to comment on the story.

Turner made it safely to Ascot on Saturday after requiring a dramatic rescue from her flooded car the previous day.

She was expecting to ride in Redcar on Friday but never made it to the North East track after having to place an emergency call when her car was stranded nearby in a flood caused by Storm Babet.

Jockey Hayley Turner had to be rescued from her car on Friday due to Storm Barbet (Mike Egerton/PA)

Turner told ITV Racing: “My dream was nearly in place, but I had a bit of an incident yesterday. Basically my car is floating down the Great North Road somewhere on my way to Redcar.

“I had to call 999 and get the fireman to come and rescue me – I actually got a fireman’s lift out of my car window.

“The horse then won about 15 lengths so a very frustrating day. I’m car-less and win-less as well.”

The storm showed no signs of abating as downpours continued to batter the UK on Saturday, with three people dead and another red “danger to life” warning in place.

Following consultation with the SPFL and Police Scotland, our home match against St Mirren scheduled for today has been postponed. The date and kick-off time of the rearranged match will be confirmed in due course. pic.twitter.com/nk93V3Z85h — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 21, 2023

Ross County’s home match against St Mirren in the cinch Premiership became the latest fixture to be postponed north of the border.

After conversations with the SPFL and Police Scotland, the decision was taken to call the game off on Saturday morning with supporters’ safety in mind.

A club statement said a new date and kick-off time would be rearranged in due course.

Several others fell victim to the storm on Friday, including Aberdeen’s home game against Dundee and Motherwell’s trip to St Johnstone.

Other Saturday fixtures to be postponed included Mansfield’s home clash with Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two, and Altrincham’s match against Dorking in the Vanarama National League.

Rotherham’s Championship game with Ipswich on Friday night was postponed (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chesterfield’s home fixture against Gateshead was also called off “on the recommendation of various external partner agencies”.

The Scottish Championship game between Arbroath and Raith Rovers – in the worst-hit area of Angus – was postponed, as was Greenock’s match against Inverness.

Cove Rangers against Montrose in League One was also postponed along with two games in League Two – Elgin versus Forfar and Stenhousemuir against Peterhead.

Saturday’s race card at Market Rasen was also postponed due to standing water on areas of the track.

‼️ Racing Abandoned ‼️ Following over 50mm of rain in the last 24 hours there are now significant areas of standing water. With more heavy rain forecast for the remainder of the day there is no room for improvement. pic.twitter.com/nlgGPYd5JM — Market Rasen Racecourse (@MarketRasenRace) October 20, 2023

An inspection was held on Friday but the race course confirmed after 50mm of rainfall in the area that the decision was made to abandon the meeting.

Rotherham’s Championship game with Ipswich, scheduled to be played on Friday night, was also postponed due to the stormy conditions.