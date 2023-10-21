5 key Sir Bobby Charlton games for England

Bobby Charlton in action for England

Sir Bobby Charlton was the star of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side.

The Manchester United great, who has died at the age of 86, scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for his country.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the key games in Charlton’s England career.

Scotland 0 England 4 – April 19, 1958

? #OnThisDay in 1958 Just over two months after the Munich air disaster, @ManUtd’s Bobby Charlton made his @England debut, scoring the first of his 49 goals for his country. pic.twitter.com/mVcNAOVpAt — FIFA (@FIFAcom) April 19, 2019

Just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster, the shaken 20-year-old was handed his England debut. The former England schoolboys international capped his bow with a goal at Hampden Park in a comprehensive Home Championship triumph and felt guilty to be enjoying such moments, having emerged from the wreckage when others had not.

England 2 Mexico 0 – July 16, 1966

Sir Bobby Charlton watched as his shot flew past Mexico goalkeeper Ignacio Calderon (PA)

Charlton scored a goal as impressive as it was important to get England’s World Cup campaign up and running in 1966. Having been held to a goalless draw by Uruguay in their Group One opener, Charlton broke the deadlock in style against Mexico. He burst forward, jinked to the right and fired home a thumping 25-yard strike to set his side on their way to glory. Team-mate Terry Paine said Charlton’s effort “was the best England goal I ever saw”.

England 2 Portugal 1 – July 26, 1966

WEMBLEY FLASHBACK: On this day in 1966 a Bobby Charlton double v Portugal fired @England into the World Cup Final! pic.twitter.com/6FGTNWcR1D — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) July 26, 2016

The attacking midfielder put in a stunning, match-winning performance to earn England their only World Cup final appearance to date. Up against Eusebio-inspired Portugal in the semi-finals, the midfielder opened the scoring in the 30th minute after the ball fell kindly for him and struck home an emphatic second goal as the clock wound down.

England 4 West Germany 2 – July 30, 1966

The Queen smiled and shook hands with Sir Bobby Charlton after presenting his World Cup winners’ medal (PA)

The 1966 World Cup final at Wembley earned Charlton and his team-mates their place in history. He impressed as a playmaker against the West Germans and hit a post with the scoreline at 2-2 in extra-time. The likes of hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst grabbed the headlines, but Charlton still called the victory the “diamond of my days”.

England 3 Northern Ireland 1 – April 21, 1970

Sir Bobby Charlton posed in his 100th England cap at home in Lymm, Cheshire (PA)