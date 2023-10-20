Rugby World Cup: How England fared in their previous semi-finals

England celebrate scoring a try against New Zealand in 2019

England will be appearing in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals for the sixth time when they lock horns with current champions South Africa at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency looks back at their previous five last-four encounters.

1991, Edinburgh: Scotland 6 England 9

Rob Andrew’s drop-goal clinched the win for England but Scotland captain Gavin Hastings earlier missed a simple penalty in front of the posts with the score tied at 6-6. It was a gruelling encounter short on thrills and Scotland have never been as close since.

1995, Cape Town: England 29 New Zealand 45



2003, Sydney: England 24 France 7

It was far from a classic because of the conditions but England eventually prevailed through the boot of Jonny Wilkinson, who landed three drop-goals and five penalties. Frederic Michalak managed just one of his five shots at goal for France.

2007, Paris: England 14 France 9

