Gareth Southgate not letting jeers affect selection as he backs Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson was booed at Wembley

Gareth Southgate vowed not to let a “popularity contest” sway his selections as the England boss threw his full support behind Jordan Henderson days after the stand-in skipper was jeered off at Wembley.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are within touching distance of qualifying for next summer’s finals and will seal their spot in Germany should they avoid defeat to Italy on Tuesday evening.

Wembley will welcome a second sell-out crowd in five days after Friday’s friendly against Australia brought an impressive turnout for what proved to be a largely forgettable 1-0 friendly win.

The main talking point after the match was the reaction for Henderson as the former Liverpool skipper played his first match on home soil since his controversial switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old was jeered when he was substituted in the second half – negativity that Southgate said “defies logic” at the time and a reaction that he underlined on Monday will never impact his decisions.

Asked if he would continue selecting Henderson if the boos continue, Southgate said: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team, that give us the best chance of winning, unless there’s something that I feel is not appropriate.

Jordan Henderson, centre, was jeered when he was substituted in the second half (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In this instance, people may disagree with Jordan’s stance or decision given the stance he’s taken in the past to support the LGBT community.

“But I don’t think that’s a reason to not select him. I don’t actually think that’s a reason to boo him.

“We would like all the fans behind us. We’re a stronger team if the supporters are with us and wholeheartedly supporting the team. That’s the connection we’ve had over a long period of time now.

“We’ll assess Jordan like every other player. But if I just select on a popularity contest, then our team would look very, very different.”

Southgate also explained Friday’s comments saying that he did not understand why Henderson received a negative reaction, clarifying he was talking more broadly about backing England players.

“Hopefully what I explained at the start would explain why I said I don’t understand it, in that I don’t understand why we would boo our own team,” he said.

“What I do understand is that people would feel that the decision Jordan made to go and play there doesn’t align with his strong support of the LGBTQ community in the past.

“I’ve not seen him comment anywhere differently. I don’t believe he’s an individual whose values and principles have changed.

England manager Gareth Southgate faces the media (John Walton/PA).

“And I would back him against pretty much everybody in the country in terms of what he stands for, what he believes in.

“But I accept the decision to go and play there doesn’t align with that. He understands that, he accepts that, but, I repeat, when we’re playing for England, I feel as if everybody should be behind the team.

“But if people choose not to be, then we have to deal with it.”

Southgate says he will always defend the likes of Henderson and oft-derided Harry Maguire, given their long-standing roles in a team that needs strength and unity.

The England team backed the latter after he was mocked mercilessly by Scotland fans last month and Kyle Walker showed his support for Henderson after jeers from their own fans on Friday.

Kyle Walker gave his backing to Jordan Henderson (John Walton/PA).

“It’s not nice to hear,” the experienced right-back said. “I’ve known Jordan since probably the age of nine, when we played Sheffield United v Sunderland.

“To see what he’s done for the country for so many years and what he does around the team as well, as we know him.

“It’s a family in there and we spend (time) together in a hotel and he’s a big part of the togetherness and keeping the group together.

“He’s making sure that everyone feels welcome, when new players come in or people step in.