Jessica Gadirova braced for ‘tough and long journey’ after suffering ACL injury

Jessica Gadirova

Jessica Gadirova has revealed she suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament injury at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships earlier this month.

The 2022 world floor champion withdrew ahead of the all-round competition in Antwerp after injuring her knee in a “freak incident” and the 19-year-old Briton has now revealed the extent of the damage.

Gadirova admits she is unsure how long she will be sidelined for but is bracing herself for a “tough and long journey ahead”. The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26 next year.

She posted on Instagram: “As most of you are aware I had to withdraw from the remainder of the World Championship due to a knee injury – this has resulted in being a full tear to my ACL.

“It happened on Friday evening just before coming out to compete in the AA final. This was a freak accident performing a gymnastics prep not one of my competition skills.

“I’m still taking time to process this myself and I know it’s going to be a tough and long journey ahead.

“At this point I don’t know for sure how long but I’ll be doing everything I can with the support of those around me to return to the sport I love as soon as I can.

“I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and love.”