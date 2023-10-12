Sebastian Korda seals his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Shanghai

Sebastian Korda, right, shakes hands with Ben Shelton at the end of their memorable quarter-final

Sebastian Korda won the battle of the young Americans to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.

Korda recovered from a set down to defeat Ben Shelton 6-7 (10) 6-2 7-6 (6) at the Shanghai Masters in a clash lasting two hours and 55 minutes.

It was the first all-American quarter-final at a Masters 1000 event for six years and it did not disappoint, with the explosive Shelton finally taking his fifth chance to win the opening-set tie-break having earlier failed to serve it out.

Ben Shelton yells during his loss to Sebastian Korda (Andy Wong/AP)

Korda, two years older at 23, hit back strongly and Shelton appeared to be flagging physically when he trailed by a break in the deciding set.

But he fought back to level and saved five match points from 1-6 in the deciding tie-break before Korda clinched his sixth opportunity.

“It’s super cool,” said Korda. “I played a really high level. Ben did as well. We had a lot of great points out there and hopefully it’s the first of many battles that we play against each other. He’s such an electric tennis player and it was a lot of fun to share the court with him today.”