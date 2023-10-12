Dan Biggar and Liam Williams fit for Wales’ quarter-final against Argentina

Dan Biggar is fit for Wales' quarter-final

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams have been passed fit to start Wales’ World Cup quarter-final against Argentina on Saturday.

Biggar has been struggling with a chest injury and Williams was a doubt because of a knee problem, but they have been given the all-clear for the Stade Velodrome showdown and start at fly-half and full-back respectively.

There is no place in the 23 for Gareth Anscombe, however, after he was forced to withdraw 45 minutes before kick-off against Georgia last Saturday because of a groin issue.

Taulupe Faletau’s World Cup-ending broken arm sustained in the 43-19 victory over the Georgians has resulted in a reshuffle to the back row.

Aaron Wainwright moves across from blindside flanker to fill the void at number eight created by Faletau’s injury, while skipper Jac Morgan takes the number six shirt.

Tommy Reffell comes into at openside to complete the back row adjustments against the Pumas.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland believes his team have yet to hit top gear despite their pleasing progress through Pool C.

“We had a goal of making the quarter-finals, which we have achieved. Now it’s about building on that momentum,” Gatland said.

“All our preparation has been geared to getting to this spot and we’re very much relishing the opportunity.

“We’re expecting another tough encounter this weekend against a physical Argentina side