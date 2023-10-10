Last-quarter touchdown seals win for Las Vegas Raiders against Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders’ sealed a late win

The Las Vegas Raiders ended their three-game losing streak as a last-quarter touchdown sealed a win against the Green Bay Packers 17-13.

The Raiders, down by three early in the fourth quarter, positioned yards from the endzone after a 10-play drive.

And the visiting defence parted ways for running back Josh Jacobs to make the deciding two-yard rush.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw three interceptions, including a crucial one in the fourth quarter, and went without a touchdown pass in a night to forget in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 204 yards, including a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Jacobs ran for 20 carries for 69 yards while Meyers had seven receptions for 75 yards with one touchdown.