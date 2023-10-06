Notification Settings

Ollie Watkins extends stay at Aston Villa with new long-term contract

UK & international sportsPublished:

Watkins has agreed a new deal at Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins has signed a new long-term deal at Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The forward, recalled to the England squad this week, is believed to have penned a five-year deal and has scored 50 goals for Villa since joining from Brentford in 2020.

He netted 15 times last season to help Villa return to Europe and had been in talks over a new deal for around six months.

Boss Unai Emery said: “He is always very demanding, to learn and improve. He is doing that here. I have been working with him more or less for one year and today is the same as the first day, our method in the training ground.”

Watkins has scored seven times this season, including two hat-tricks, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wolves.

