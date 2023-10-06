Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester City moving to extend Erling Haaland deal

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool identify Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade as prime target for January.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland attempts a shot

What the papers say

Liverpool have identified their prime target when the January transfer window opens. According to the Daily Mirror, Fluminense’s Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade will be at the top of their list.

Manchester City are turning their attention towards keeping hold of their talent. The Daily Telegraph reports the treble winners plan to open contract talks with striker Erling Haaland, 23, with Real Madrid showing interest.

Chelsea v Luton Town – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has a year-and-a-half left on his current deal (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are also looking to secure one of their young stars, according to the Daily Mail. They are planning talks with Conor Gallagher, 23, as the England midfielder nears the final 18 months of his contract.

And Everton are also close to tying up Jarrad Branthwaite to a long-term deal, reports the Daily Mirror. Manchester United had reportedly been interested in the 21-year-old defender.

Players to watch

West Ham United v Sheffield United – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen returned to the England set-up on Thursday (Steven Paston/PA)

Jarrod Bowen: Liverpool and Newcastle are watching as contract talks for the England forward, 26, move slowly at West Ham.

Xavi Simons: Manchester City are expected to face a fight from Barcelona for the Netherlands midfielder, 20, from Paris St Germain next summer.

