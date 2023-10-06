Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino knows importance of Burnley game after two wins

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that “every single game is important” as the Blues look to continue their winning run at Burnley.

They have secured back-to-back wins after beating Brighton 1-0 in the League Cup and seeing off west London rivals Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Turf Moor to face the Clarets and Pochettino knows how tough a match it will be.

He told a press-conference: “Every single game is important for us, for us it’s two different things.

Chelsea beat Fulham in their last game (John Walton/PA)

“One is to get the result we need, another is to settle and help the players to arrive at their best to get their best form that they can.

“Every single game in the Premier League is important and of course tomorrow is going to be a tough game because it’s a team who run a lot and try to play. Of course it’s going to be tough but we go there to try to win the three points.”

Monday’s victory saw Mykhailo Mudryk score his first goal for the club before Armando Broja added another to break a three-game winless run in the Premier League for the Blues, who are currently 11th in the table.

With two consecutive wins under their belt, Pochettino is hopeful his side can keep the momentum going into the international break.

“Now after two victories it’s important to keep thinking the same way – that we need to improve,” he added.

Mykhailo Mudryk, left scored his first goal for Chelsea at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

“We were losing games and not getting what we deserved, I think. Keeping the balance and keeping the belief was important too.

“I think the most important is the journey, we know the way we need to keep improving, we’ve won two games but it’s still nothing so far with the way we wanted to play and to perform.

“To go into the international break with a different feeling than the last international break is really important for us to win the game, but we need to stay calm.

“We have been preparing really well for the game and of course we are going to arrive in a condition to compete against a team who is doing well also and trying to be better than them.”

Pochettino provided positive news on defender Reece James, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in training last month.

The Argentinian confirmed James has been in training, but the England international will miss the Burnley clash following a suspension and fine after admitting to abusing a match official during last month’s defeat to Aston Villa.

“I think he was training with the group, it’s a shame that he is suspended and banned for tomorrow,” Pochettino said.

“We are really happy in the way he’s recovering, he’s doing well and we hope after the international break he can be available. He is available but after the suspension (is served).”