Football rumours: Jadon Sancho keeping contact with Borussia Dortmund

UK & international sportsPublished:

Meanwhile, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged on Manchester United’s radar for a potential January move.

Manchester United v RC Lens – Pre Season Friendly – Old Trafford
What the papers say

Jadon Sancho is looking increasingly likely to call time at Old Trafford in January. The Daily Mail, citing Sky Germany, says the 23-year-old winger has been in regular contact with former club Borussia Dortmund, amid his stand-off with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Brentford v Everton – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (Nigel French/PA)

Staying with the Red Devils, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged on the club’s radar for a potential January move. According to the Mail, the centre-back is viewed as a potential replacement should Harry Maguire depart the club in the new year. Branthwaite is also wanted by Manchester City, having impressed on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

And The Telegraph reports former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is open to replacing Michael Beale as Rangers manager.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi: The Daily Mirror says the Inter Miami forward will return to his first club, Newell’s Old Boys, when his contract expires in 2025.

Jeremie Frimpong: The left-back is set to re-sign with Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Record.

