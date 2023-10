Liverpool to be sent audio from VAR controversy before it is released publicly

Liverpool will receive the audio linked to their disallowed goal at Tottenham before it is released publicly, PA understands

Liverpool will be sent the audio from Saturday’s offside controversy at Tottenham first before it is released publicly, the PA news agency understands.

The club are understood to have requested the audio related to the “significant human error” which led to Luis Diaz’s goal against Spurs being disallowed, having released a statement on Sunday saying they would explore their options given the “clear need for escalation and resolution”.

PA understands the goal was not given due to a miscommunication between VAR Darren England and the on-field referee Simon Hooper.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures to the fans at the end of the match at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Professional Game Match Officials Limited is understood to have always been keen to release the audio in a bid to provide transparency, and that first and foremost it must go to Liverpool.

The organisation has not ruled out either airing the audio in the next ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’ programme which is scheduled for Monday next week, or possibly sooner than that.

England and his assistant VAR, Daniel Cook, have not been included among the officials for duty in the coming weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

The pair had already been replaced for the remainder of their Matchweek Seven duties – England was due to be fourth official at Nottingham Forest v Brentford on Sunday, with Cook scheduled to be assistant referee for Monday’s Fulham-Chelsea clash.

Darren England, pictured, has not been selected as an official for the next round of Premier League matches (Richard Sellers/PA)

PGMOL is currently conducting a review of Saturday’s incident.

Hooper and his assistants had given offside against Diaz on the field, and the PA news agency understands that although England followed the correct procedure in drawing lines, he lost focus and mistakenly thought the initial on-field decision had been onside.

This resulted in him issuing a ‘check complete’ notice to Hooper, rather than advising of an intervention and the goal being awarded.