Scottie Scheffler reduced to tears after crushing defeat by Europe at Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler

World number one Scottie Scheffler was reduced to tears after slumping to a humiliating record loss on day two at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

The American was pictured apparently crying after he and playing partner Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner, were thrashed 9&7 by European duo Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg in the Saturday morning foursomes.

It was the largest margin of defeat in an 18-hole match in the competition’s history. The Americans failed to win a single hole and only broke par once in the 11 played.

"Anybody who thinks the Americans don't care about this, you're seeing it right here…" ??? pic.twitter.com/AOduU7cLmR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2023

The defeat compounded the misery for the visiting team at Marco Simone after they ended the first day trailing 6.5-1.5.

It also came after Koepka vented his frustration after Friday’s play, accusing European linchpin Jon Rahm of acting “like a child” after a dramatic comeback victory in the fourballs.

The PA news agency understands Scheffler wanted the chance to try to make amends in the afternoon fourballs but was sat out by captain Zach Johnson.