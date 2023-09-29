Europe storm into record-equalling five-point lead on first day of Ryder Cup

Justin Rose celebrates on the 18th after halving the hole to leave Europe with a five-point lead over the United States

Jon Rahm cemented his status as Spain’s latest Ryder Cup superstar as Europe claimed a record-equalling five-point lead after an extraordinary opening day of the 44th Ryder Cup.

Captain Luke Donald’s decision to start with foursomes for the first time since 1993, when the United States last won on European soil, paid handsome dividends as his side swept an opening session for the first time ever.

Roared on by a partisan crowd at Marco Simone, the home side never trailed at any point in all four matches and their opponents won just 10 holes all morning.

Zach Johnson’s side threatened to stage a fightback as they led in all but one of the afternoon fourballs on the closing stretch, only for three European pairs to snatch half a point each in incredible fashion.

The five-point lead after the opening day equals the biggest in Ryder Cup history and was last achieved at Oakland Hills in 2004, when Europe went on to win by nine points.

Rahm had led from the front as he partnered Tyrrell Hatton to a 4&3 victory over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the foursomes, but his performance in the afternoon was on another level.

The Masters champion chipped in for an eagle on the 16th to get back on level terms before Scheffler – partnering five-time major winner Brooks Koepka – won the 17th with a birdie after almost holing his tee shot.

Scheffler and Koepka then both had birdie putts from close range on the par-five 18th, only for Rahm to hole from 33 feet for eagle, his ball slamming into the back of the hole and into the air before dropping into the cup.

“There was definitely a bit of Seve magic on that one,” Rahm said in reference to the late Seve Ballesteros, who has a space dedicated to him in the European team’s dressing room.

“He definitely pulled that one towards the hole.”

Fans on the 18th as they celebrate an eagle from Europe’s Jon Rahm to halve the match with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka (David Davies/PA)

Viktor Hovland had already holed from 20 feet on the 18th to ensure he and Tyrrell Hatton halved their match with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the star American duo having been surprisingly left out of the foursomes.

Moments after Rahm’s heroics, Matt Fitzpatrick claimed his first Ryder Cup point after five straight losses, the former US Open champion making four birdies and an eagle in the first six holes to set himself and Rory McIlroy on the way to a 5&3 win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.