Umpire Sue Redfern makes history in County Championship match at Glamorgan

UK & international sportsPublished:

Redfern became the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales.

Sue Redfern, right, with fellow umpire Graham Lloyd during an England one-day international
Derbyshire dominated the first day’s play as umpire Sue Redfern made history in the LV= County Championship fixture at Glamorgan.

Redfern became the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales as she joined Graham Lloyd in the middle for the Division Two clash.

Luis Reece made an unbeaten 139 and it was Lloyd’s finger which went up for the wickets of Harry Came and Brooke Guest as the visitors reached 308 for two.

Guest made 96 and put on 180 for the second wicket with Reece, who had captain Leus du Plooy for company on 22 not out at stumps.

