France give positive Antoine Dupont fitness update

UK & international sportsPublished:

Scrum-half Dupont has undergone surgery on a facial fracture sustained against Namibia.

France's assistant coach William Servat issued a positive update on Antoine Dupont, pictured
France’s coaching staff have “no doubts” injured captain Antoine Dupont will be available to play in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Scrum-half Dupont suffered a facial fracture on Thursday during his country’s 96-0 thrashing of Namibia.

The 26-year-old Toulouse player is due to report for training on Sunday, having undergone successful surgery.

Les Bleus assistant coach William Servat told a press conference on Tuesday: “Antoine is in great order today. The operation went very well, and he is resting.

“He will return for training on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are our rest days, he will have the time to return in this period of time.

“I have no doubts about his ability to play in the quarter-final. I think it is reasonable to say that.”

France top Pool A following three successive victories and have a free weekend ahead of completing their group-stage fixtures on October 6 against Italy in Lyon.

The hosts are likely to face South Africa, Ireland or Scotland in the last eight of the tournament on the weekend of October 14-15 in Paris.

