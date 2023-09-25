The sporting weekend in pictures

Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium

Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.

In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Jac Morgan (left) and Nick Tompkins celebrated a superb 40-6 win for Wales over hapless Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dejected Australian players are facing up to Rugby World Cup elimination (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Captain Suzann Pettersen lifted the trophy after Europe retained the Solheim Cup with a 14-14 draw with the United States in Spain (John Walton/PA)

Jack Crowley celebrated Ireland’s statement World Cup win over South Africa (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s seventh goal in their 8-0 win at Sheffield United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Henry Arundell scored England’s ninth try in their Rugby World Cup win over Chile (David Davies/PA)

Cristian Romero conceded a penalty as the north London derby ended all-square (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scotland kept their Rugby World Cup hopes alive with a bonus-point victory over Tonga (Adam Davy/PA)

Rangers looked sluggish despite a 1-0 victory over Motherwell at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)

Joe Joyce was beaten by Zhilei Zhang in their WBO heavyweight fight at Wembley (Steven Paston/PA)

England clinched victory over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)