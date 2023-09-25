Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium
Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium

Wales charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia while Ireland scored a statement win over reigning champions South Africa.

In the Premier League, Newcastle put eight past woeful Sheffield United, while Manchester United won at Burnley to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup but there was a painful defeat for heavyweight Joe Joyce at the hands of China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium
Jac Morgan (left) and Nick Tompkins celebrated a superb 40-6 win for Wales over hapless Australia in the Rugby World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales v Australia – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool C – OL Stadium
Dejected Australian players are facing up to Rugby World Cup elimination (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Solheim Cup 2023 – Day Three – Finca Cortesin
Captain Suzann Pettersen lifted the trophy after Europe retained the Solheim Cup with a 14-14 draw with the United States in Spain (John Walton/PA)
South Africa v Ireland – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool B – Stade de France
Jack Crowley celebrated Ireland’s statement World Cup win over South Africa (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sheffield United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s seventh goal in their 8-0 win at Sheffield United (Martin Rickett/PA)
England v Chile – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool D – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Henry Arundell scored England’s ninth try in their Rugby World Cup win over Chile (David Davies/PA)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Cristian Romero conceded a penalty as the north London derby ended all-square (Nick Potts/PA)
Burnley v Manchester United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 to ease the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scotland v Tonga – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool B – Stade de Nice
Scotland kept their Rugby World Cup hopes alive with a bonus-point victory over Tonga (Adam Davy/PA)
Rangers v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers looked sluggish despite a 1-0 victory over Motherwell at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)
Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce – OVO Arena Wembley
Joe Joyce was beaten by Zhilei Zhang in their WBO heavyweight fight at Wembley (Steven Paston/PA)
England v Ireland – Second Metro Bank ODI – Trent Bridge
England clinched victory over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge (Tim Goode/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Alvaro Morata scored twice as Atletico won the Madrid derby (Manu Fernandez/AP)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News