Son Heung-min brace earns Tottenham a point at Arsenal

Britain Soccer Premier League

Son Heung-min’s brace earned Tottenham a share of the derby spoils after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

The result maintained both north London clubs’ unbeaten starts to the Premier League campaign, but Mikel Arteta’s men would have been disappointed after they twice took the lead.

A Cristian Romero own-goal broke the deadlock at the Emirates and while Son levelled for Spurs before half-time, Arsenal went back in front when Bukayo Saka rolled home a penalty in the 54th-minute following Romero’s handball.

150 goals in a Tottenham shirt for our captain ? pic.twitter.com/FIraeydzaQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2023

Tottenham’s momentum under new head coach Ange Postecoglou would not be checked, though, with Son hitting another equaliser 108 seconds later and it finished all square.

Unbeaten starts for both teams had ramped up the excitement for this derby and Arteta again kept faith with David Raya in goal over Aaron Ramsdale, while Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah started together in attack.

Postecoglou handed a full debut to Brennan Johnson, who was immediately thrust into the action at a raucous Emirates when his right-footed effort was deflected over by Ben White.

From the resulting corner Son had the ball in the net from Yves Bissouma’s wayward effort, but he was correctly adjudged to be offside.

Spurs enjoyed the lion’s share of possession early on, but it was Arsenal who created the first clear-cut chance when Saka picked out Jesus at the back post and his half-volley was excellently tipped wide by Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario saved well again soon after when Destiny Udogie’s loose pass allowed Nketiah to get into the area.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal of the game (Nick Potts/PA)

It perfectly encapsulated a difficult start for Udogie, who had struggled against Saka and been booked after 15 minutes.

Saka’s influence continued to grow and the Gunners’ academy graduate helped break the deadlock.

Martin Odegaard passed out wide to Saka, who was given too much space to cut inside and his curled effort was deflected beyond Vicario by Spurs’ vice-captain Romero in the 26th minute.

It went down as an own-goal but was made by Saka and yet Arsenal should have doubled their advantage six minutes later.

Vicario passed into Maddison and he was tackled by Jesus inside the area, but the Arsenal forward blazed over from 14 yards.

An end-to-end feel to the derby took over with Raya producing a terrific save to deny Johnson from Pedro Porro’s cross, which earned applause from team-mate Ramsdale on the substitutes’ bench.

Giving everything for our badge ? pic.twitter.com/QyMTRU0iA2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2023

Raya was not so composed when he tipped away a cross heading behind for a goal-kick and had to save from Johnson again.

While the hosts survived that initial 42nd-minute attack, Tottenham kept the ball alive and levelled when Maddison spun away from Saka and picked out Son, who side-footed home via a post before shushing the Arsenal fans.

Arteta made a double change at half-time with Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira replaced by Jorginho and Kai Havertz and the third goal of an enthralling clash came in the 54th minute.

Romero was again at the heart of the action after he blocked White’s shot with his hand.

VAR told referee Robert Jones to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and despite Romero’s close proximity to the shot, he was adjudged to have deliberately handled and Saka tucked away the spot-kick to make it 2-1.

The Arsenal celebrations were cut short when Tottenham quickly equalised.

Maddison was able to win back possession from Jorginho and played in Son, who rolled past Raya to score his 150th goal for Spurs.

A lull to the frantic nature of the derby came after Son’s second leveller, with cautions more frequent than chances and a raft of substitutions made.

Arsenal duo Reiss Nelson and Havertz failed to make the most of openings before Saka forced Vicario into a low save in the first minute of 10 added on.