Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash

UK & international sportsPublished:

The incident happened on Saturday night following United’s win over Burnley.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday night.

The PA news agency understands the crash happened after Manchester United had returned to their Carrington training base following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (right) in action at Turf Moor (Ian Hodgson/PA).

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed the damage suffered by Rashford’s Rolls Royce.

It is understood emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

The England international, 25, played the whole game at Turf Moor as United won 1-0.

