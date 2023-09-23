Dominic Calvert-Lewin on target in Everton’s victory at off-colour Brentford

Brentford v Everton – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium

Dominic Calvert-Lewin climbed off the bench to kick-start Everton’s season in a 3-1 win at Brentford.

The England striker grabbed his first goal of the campaign to wrap up a first Premier League win for Sean Dyche’s side.

James Tarkowski had headed the Toffees back into the lead against his old club after Mathias Jensen cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opener.

It was a vastly improved display by Everton, although the Bees were not at their best.

They were not helped by a late reshuffle after Kevin Schade limped off during the warm-up and was replaced by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Ashley Young immediately fell foul of a surging Lewis-Potter run, the 38-year-old’s tackle earning him a booking after just 38 seconds, the fastest of the season so far.

But Everton went ahead in the sixth minute after James Garner’s corner was initially cleared.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, right, opened the scoring (Ben Whitley/PA)

When the ball was laid back to Garner, the England under-21 midfielder swung in a cross towards Tarkowski.

The former Bees defender knocked the ball down and Doucoure lashed it home on the volley for what was only Everton’s third league goal of the season.

They should have been further ahead, but when Dwight McNeil raced on to Beto’s flick-on he dragged his effort just wide, before Doucoure crashed a shot against the crossbar.

Brentford were uncharacteristically giving the ball away at every opportunity, but when they finally managed to string a few passes together, they equalised.

Mathias Jensen levelled for Brentford (Nigel French/PA)

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and then Vitaly Janelt fed the ball out to Jensen, who took a touch before lashing his shot across goal and in off the far post.

Everton almost hit the front again when Idrissa Gueye’s through-ball found Beto, who dinked it over the advancing Mark Flekken only to see it float the wrong side of the post.

Then Brentford missed a golden chance to go ahead after Gueye gave the ball away and Lewis-Potter just failed to convert Mbeumo’s cross-shot at the far post.

James Tarkowski (top) headed Everton back in front (Nigel French/PA)

Dyche sent on Calvert-Lewin for Beto with half an hour to play, but it was Tarkowski who struck first with a towering header from McNeil’s corner.

There was no chance of a muted celebration from the centre-half, who was booed by the home fans throughout, as he gleefully ran off with his fingers in his ears.