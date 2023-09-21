Ryder Cup by the numbers

Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson, left, and Luke Donald

Europe take on the United States in the Ryder Cup in Rome from September 29.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the contest.

3 – this year’s renewal at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is only the third time the competition has been staged in continental Europe, following 2018 in Paris and 1997 at Valderrama.

44 – it is the 44th staging of the Ryder Cup overall.

27 – wins for the United States, who dominated 18-3 against Great Britain and Ireland up to 1977 but trail 11-9 in the modern-day contest against Europe. There have been two ties, in 1969 and 1989.

14 1/2 – points required to win the trophy outright. America would retain the trophy with a 14-14 draw.

12 – American Phil Mickelson holds the record for the most Ryder Cup appearances.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Sergio Garcia are Ryder Cup record holders (Anthony Behar/PA)

28 1/2 – Europe’s Sergio Garcia has won the most points in the event’s history. He is also the only teenager to play in the contest.

6 – holes in one in Ryder Cup history, the first in 1973 by Peter Butler and the most recent in 2006 by Scott Verplank – the only American to achieve the feat – and Europe’s Paul Casey.

8 & 7 – the record margin of victory in an 18-hole match, by Americans Tom Kite over Howard Clark in 1989 and Fred Couples over Ian Woosnam in 1997. The European record is 7 & 5.

15 – Spanish duo Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal played as a Ryder Cup pairing on a record 15 occasions, winning 12 points.

Seve Ballesteros, front, and Jose Maria Olazabal won 12 points in 15 appearances as a pairing (PA)

6 – the USA team contains six of the world’s top 10. That includes number one Scottie Scheffler, although Europe have the next three in the rankings in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

81 – Europe’s Nicolai Hojgaard is the lowest-ranked player in Rome, one place lower than Europe team-mate Ludvig Aberg. Rickie Fowler, at 25, is the lowest-ranked American.

16 – world number 16 Cameron Young is the highest-ranked player to miss out on this year’s event.