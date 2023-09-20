England’s ODI with Ireland at Headingley abandoned due to rain

Rain prevented any play in England's first ODI against Ireland

Joe Root’s hopes of a final World Cup warm-up were ruined by the rain as England’s first Metro Bank ODI against Ireland was abandoned without a ball bowled.

With the first-choice squad all rested ahead of next week’s departure for India, Root requested to be added to the team for the series opener at his home ground of Headingley.

He had endured four lean matches against New Zealand and was keen to find some rhythm before the tournament but persistent showers washed the match out at 4.50pm, more than four hours after the scheduled start.

Match abandoned ☹ No play possible at Headingley ☔ We head to @TrentBridge for the second ODI on Saturday ? pic.twitter.com/MoruotzP19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2023