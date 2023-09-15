Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Man Utd may look to solve winger shortage in January

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jadon Sancho and Antony’s absences have crippled their stocks in the position.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

What the papers say

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to look at the transfer market in January to solve the club’s winger crisis with Jadon Sancho’s future in the air and Antony on a leave of absence from the club, the Mirror reports. Young forward Amad is also on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Daily Mail says the club have identified Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who scored 14 times for the Serie A champions last season. Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool have all previously expressed interest in the 22-year-old from Georgia.

Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao – Pre Season Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri (Liam McBurney, PA)

Turkish club Besiktas are hoping to acquire Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal after they had a permanent transfer bid rejected by the club, according to the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andros Townsend: Turkish outlet Ajansspor reports the 32-year-old has signed with Konyaspor after he left Everton in summer.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool have no intention of letting the 32-year-old midfielder leave the club despite interest from Turkey, Football Insider says.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News