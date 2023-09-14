Jenni Hermoso among three Spain World Cup winners shortlisted for top FIFA award

Jenni Hermoso, centre with team-mates Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, has been shortlisted for the FIFA Best Women's Player award

Three of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad – including Jenni Hermoso – have been shortlisted for the FIFA Best Women’s Player award.

Spain’s World Cup success last month has been overshadowed by the behaviour at the final of Luis Rubiales, who resigned as the country’s football federation president on Sunday amid mounting criticism after he kissed Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation in Sydney.

Pachuca midfielder Hermoso, who said she did not consent to the kiss, has been nominated alongside Spain team-mates Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo. Barcelona star Mapi Leon, who was part of a group of players who quit the national team last year in protest at conditions in the Spain camp, has also been shortlisted.

The nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 have just been revealed. Voting is now open on https://t.co/sool5M7CPG for the eighth edition of awards. pic.twitter.com/QBs8fhyg5D — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) September 14, 2023

Spain’s Catalina Coll has been nominated for the best women’s goalkeeper prize, but the team’s coach at the finals, Jorge Vilda, has not made the four-person shortlist for the women’s coaching award.

Vilda was sacked by the Spanish federation (RFEF) last week.

Losing finalists England also have four outfield players on the list – forward Rachel Daly, midfielders Lauren James and Keira Walsh plus defender Alex Greenwood.