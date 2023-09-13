Notification Settings

Ben Stokes records England’s highest ODI score with stunning 182 at the Oval

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jason Roy’s five-year old record of 180 ended.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

Less than a month after reversing his ODI retirement, Ben Stokes broke England’s batting record in the format with a blistering innings of 182 against New Zealand.

Stokes, playing his third match since agreeing to return to 50-over cricket, usurped Jason Roy’s five-year old record of 180 in emphatic fashion with his ninth six of a brutal innings.

He fell two balls later, denying him the chance of becoming England’s first double-centurion, but over the course of 124 deliveries he proved just what the side have been missing during his year-long one-day absence.

