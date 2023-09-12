Tom Curry to miss England’s next two World Cup matches after dangerous tackle

Argentina v England ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ Rugby World Cup 2023 ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ Pool D ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ Stade de Marseille

Tom Curry will be available for England’s final World Cup group game after receiving a two-match ban for his dangerous tackle against Argentina on Saturday.

Curry was shown a red card that was upgraded from yellow upon review following a clash of heads with Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia in the third minute at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

A virtual disciplinary panel gave Curry a three-game suspension that will be reduced to two if he completes World Rugby’s ‘Coaching Intervention Programme’, otherwise known as tackle school.

Tom Curry will be available for the match against Lille on October 7 (PA)

It means the Sale openside will be available to face Samoa in Lille on October 7 in England’s final Pool D assignment.

Curry accepted at the independent hearing that his challenge on Mallia was a sending off offence and having imposed the mid-range sanction of a six-game suspension, the panel applied mitigation for his admission of guilt, exemplary disciplinary record and apology.

England at least have the satisfaction of knowing their defensive kingpin will be available for the knockout phase if, as expected, they advance out of Pool D in the wake of routing closest group rivals Argentina.

However, Curry’s ban is an example of the inconsistency of rugby’s disciplinary process given South Africa’s Jesse Kriel escaped punishment for his head-on-head collision with Jack Dempsey of Scotland at the same venue the following day.

It is a cruel development for Curry given he was just three minutes into making his first appearance under Steve Borthwick, having recovered from hamstring and ankle injuries.

When asked for his view of the dismissal on Tuesday, England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said: “Rugby is in an invasion sport where collisions happen, accidents happen. It’s a fast moving game with incredible athletes.