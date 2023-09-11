Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Kyle Walker equalises for England in their 1-1 draw with Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Walker equalises for England in their 1-1 draw with Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)

Kyle Walker’s first international goal secured England a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland, while the rugby union men’s team opened their campaign at the World Cup in France by beating Argentina 27-10 after having Tom Curran sent off early on.

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic triumphed at the US Open, and Mo Farah ended his glittering career with a fourth-placed finish at the Great North Run.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Ukraine and England players prior to the Euro 2024 qualifier in Wroclaw (Nick Potts/PA)
The Ukraine-England contest was played in Wroclaw, Poland, with the former being forced to play away from home due to the ongoing war (Nick Potts/PA)
Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo scores against the Republic of Ireland (Donall Farmer/PA)
The Republic of Ireland saw their Euro qualification hopes effectively ended as the Netherlands came from behind to beat them 2-1 in Dublin (Donall Farmer/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Shea Charles, right, fights for the ball with Kazakhstan’s Aslan Darabayev (Stas Filippov/AP)
Northern Ireland suffered a 1-0 away loss to Kazakhstan, a fifth successive defeat in their campaign (Stas Filippov/AP)
Mathilde Bourdieu, right, of Paris FC celebrates after scoring against Arsenal (Stefan Jerrevang/AP)
Arsenal lost on penalties in their Women’s Champions League qualifying match against Paris FC in Sweden after a 3-3 draw (Stefan Jerrevang/AP)
England’s Tom Curry is shown a yellow card (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s World Cup opener saw Curry dismissed after an early yellow card was upgraded to red by the bunker review system (Mike Egerton/PA)
George Ford scores a penalty against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
George Ford scored three drop-goals and six penalties as England went on to win (Mike Egerton/PA)
South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse scores against Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scotland suffered an 18-3 defeat in their opener against defending champions South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit celebrates at the final whistle of Wales' victory over Fiji (David Davies/PA)
Wales beat Fiji 32-26 in a pulsating clash in Bordeaux (David Davies/PA)
Ireland's Peter O'Mahony scores a try against Romania (David Davies/PA)
Ireland thrashed Romania 82-8 at the same venue (David Davies/PA)
Coco Gauffreacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka (Frank Franklin II/AP)
American teenager Coco Gauff claimed her first major with a come-from-behind victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open Tennis
Novak Djokovic celebrates with his daughter Tara after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open tennis championships (Manu Fernandez, AP)
Farah greets fans after completing the Great North Run in the final race of the four-time Olympic champion's career (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Farah greets fans after completing the Great North Run, the final race of the four-time Olympic champion’s career (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England’s Liam Livingstone batting against New Zealand (John Walton/PA)
Liam Livingstone posted 95 as England beat New Zealand by 79 runs in the rain-affected second one-day international in Southampton, levelling the four-match series at 1-1 (John Walton/PA)
England’s Mahika Gaur celebrates bowling Sri Lanka’s Anushka Sanjeewani (Owen Humphrreys/PA)
England’s women won their first ODI against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street by seven wickets, with debutant Mahika Gaur among three players to take a trio of scalps (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News