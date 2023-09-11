The sporting weekend in pictures

Kyle Walker’s first international goal secured England a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland, while the rugby union men’s team opened their campaign at the World Cup in France by beating Argentina 27-10 after having Tom Curran sent off early on.
Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic triumphed at the US Open, and Mo Farah ended his glittering career with a fourth-placed finish at the Great North Run.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.