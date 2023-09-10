US Open wrap: Coco Gauff lights up New York with home grand slam win

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff said she was “burning so bright” after coming from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open.

The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at the US Open:

Pic of the day

Coco Gauff holds up the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Shot of the day

Coco and Aryna are delivering! We may not see a better point all day. pic.twitter.com/7lRB8nWY0x — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Quote of the day

Numbers game

One leaves with the ? pic.twitter.com/TkF5nBs1Ng — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Sabalenka will be world number one on Monday, while Gauff climbs to a career high third.

No doubles delight

When the pressure was on in the mixed doubles final, Harri Heliovaara delivered this ?@Heineken_US Serve of the Day | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5YDD05zz1y — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

There was disappointment for the US crowd earlier when Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek took on Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara in the mixed doubles.

The top seeds could not claim the title as Danilina and Heliovaara won in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

Who’s up next?