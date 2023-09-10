On this day 2016: Kadeena Cox makes history with cycling gold at Rio Paralympics

Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox celebrates with her gold medal at the Rio Paralympics

Kadeena Cox won C4/C5 500 metres time-trial gold in Rio on this day in 2016 to become the first Briton in 28 years to secure medals in two sports at the same Paralympics.

The then-25-year-old’s velodrome triumph saw her emulate Isabel Barr’s Seoul 1988 success as she added to the T38 100m bronze she had claimed on the athletics track.

Cox was tearful on the podium, recalling her two-year journey from stroke symptoms in May 2014 which were later diagnosed as MS, a progressive disease which made her determined to compete in two sports in Rio.

Cox won Paralympic medals both in the velodrome and at the athletics stadium (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m just so happy that I’ve finally done it and I’ve got so far – this time two years ago I was at home, about to go into hospital to get my MS diagnosis,” she said.

“To have come this far in such a short period of time is just a relief. I’m glad that I’ve done it.

“A lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able to and there were moments when I doubted myself.

“But I knew when the classification got changed, it was going to be the point where I worked my hardest.

“I absolutely dug in and gave it everything.

“I knew on my day I’d be good enough to beat anyone and I’ve done it.”

World champion Cox won the C4/C5 500 metres time-trial gold in a world record of 35.716 seconds.

The event was factored in her favour, so her time was rounded down to 34.598secs, but she was quicker than everyone else regardless.