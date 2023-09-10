Mo Farah signs off glittering career with fourth-place finish in Great North Run

Sir Mo Farah acknowledges the crowds after completing the final race of his career in the Great North Run

Sir Mo Farah has completed the final race of his glittering career with a fourth-placed finish in the Great North Run.

The four-time Olympic champion announced he would be ending his career at the North East half-marathon earlier this year.

He finished in 1:03:28 with Ethopia’s Tamirat Tola winning the men’s elite race, finishing just shy of the hour mark with a time of 59 minutes and 58 seconds.

Farah has previously won the race six times and was greeted by vast crowds of people lining the Coast Road, offering high fives as he approached the finish line.

Sir Mo Farah greets fans after completing the Great North Run, the final race of his career (Richard Sellers/PA).

He told the BBC post-race: “Amazing support. It is the end of my career. I wanted to come here and celebrate. It has been an amazing career.

“I wanted to end my career here in Newcastle. I won here six times. I wanted to take it all in and enjoy it.