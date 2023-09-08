Two more women make allegations of violence against Antony

Antony in action for Manchester United

Further allegations against Manchester United winger Antony have emerged following the domestic abuse claims that saw him dropped by Brazil.

The 23-year-old earlier this week was omitted from the Brazil squad after accusations of physical aggression on a number of occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, which are being investigated by police and which he denies.

Since then, Brazilian newspaper Extra has reported that influencer and law student Rayssa de Freitas in May 2022 filed a police report against Antony alleging she sustained injuries in an incident involving the player and another woman after a night out in Sao Paulo.

Antony was dropped by Brazil earlier this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, banker Ingrid Lana has told Brazil’s RecordTV that in an incident at Antony’s home in Manchester in October 2022 he “pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head”.

Lana said that Antony “tried to have a relationship with me and I didn’t want to”, adding: “My purpose was just business. Arriving there, at his invitation, I realised that he had ulterior motives.”

United had no comment to make on those further allegations when contacted by the PA news agency on Friday.

Regarding the Cavallin accusations, the club had said in a statement: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries.

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2023

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

United have not said whether Antony remains available for selection.

In an interview with Brazilian website UOL – which also published photographs and screenshots of messages between the pair – Cavallin claims she was attacked by Antony “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

Cavallin also alleges she was punched in the chest by Antony, which she claims caused damage to a silicone breast implant which required corrective surgery back in Brazil.

Antony (right) in action during United’s most recent match, against Arsenal last Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Another alleged incident is claimed to have taken place at a house on May 8, with Cavallin saying she suffered a cut finger while trying to protect herself, accusing Antony of throwing a glass cup towards her as well as then taking her passport.

Cavallin is said to have filed a report to Sao Paulo Civil Police concerning allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Antony while on holiday in Brazil during June 2022, when she was pregnant, as well as making a separate complaint to Greater Manchester Police.

Writing on Instagram earlier this week, Antony, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85.5million deal in September 2022, dismissed the claims as “false accusations”.

He wrote: “From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority.

“However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

Antony has denied claims made against him by Gabriela Cavallin (John Walton/PA)

“My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression.

“Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary.

“I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence.”

The allegations against Antony come after United announced last month that Mason Greenwood would leave Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by the club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.