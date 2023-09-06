Jorge Vilda says Spain sacking ‘unfair’ after World Cup win

Former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates after the Women’s World Cup final

Jorge Vilda feels it was “unfair” for him to be sacked as Spain’s Women coach after winning the World Cup in the fallout from the scandal involving the Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales.

Vilda was the only member of the women’s national team coaching set-up not to resign in protest at the behaviour of Rubiales at the end of the World Cup final, but the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed his dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

The former head coach was seen applauding Rubiales at an emergency RFEF general assembly when he announced on August 25 that he would not resign over his actions in Sydney.

? ??????? | La RFEF destituye a Jorge Vilda como seleccionador nacional y director deportivo. El técnico ha sido clave para el notable crecimiento del fútbol femenino y deja a España como campeona del mundo y segunda en el ranking FIFA. ℹ️ https://t.co/als2TBU5mb pic.twitter.com/u6f3TzAc6B — RFEF (@rfef) September 5, 2023

During the presentation ceremony Rubiales had kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips – something she says she did not consent to – and he grabbed his crotch in the VIP area celebrating the win, stood just metres from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA the following day, pending an investigation into his conduct.

Concerns over Vilda’s coaching methods and regime were reported to have been a key factor in 15 Spain players refusing to play for the national team last year.

Over 80 players have refused to play for Spain until Rubiales leaves his role (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The federation, under Rubiales’ leadership, refused to budge in response to the players’ complaints, with a statement saying those involved would only be able to return to the national team “if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness”.

The RFEF made no reference to any discontent among the players in announcing Vilda’s exit, instead referring to his “professionalism and dedication during all these years”.

In an interview with Spanish radio network Cadena SER following his dismissal, Vilda defended his record with the team.

“In sporting terms, I am going to accept all the criticisms, but on a personal level I think it has been unfair,” Vilda said.

“It has been a special year. Nothing has ever been said directly, but indirectly things have been said that do not suit me. Things have been said that are not true.”

Vilda added: “The explanation is that there have been ‘structural changes’. After everything I have achieved, of working hard as just another worker, I have a clear conscience.

“I have given 100 per cent and I don’t understand it – I didn’t see my dismissal as deserved.”

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee provisionally suspends Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF ⬇️https://t.co/9imRUJDR15 — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) August 26, 2023

Vilda also defended his reaction to Rubiales’ defiant speech at the RFEF general assembly.

“I will never applaud anything sexist,” he said. “I didn’t know very well why I was going to that assembly, I thought there was going to be a resignation.

“The president is valuing your work and announcing your renewal, I applauded that. I also applaud Rubiales’ management of the women’s football, with a budget that has multiplied by four.