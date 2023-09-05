Lewis Hall among three England Under-20 players to train with senior squad

Alfie Devine, Lewis Hall and Bashir Humphreys

England were joined for training by three members of the Under-20 set-up as preparations continued for the matches in Ukraine and Scotland.

Gareth Southgate’s side men head to Poland to take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday, before heading to Glasgow for a friendly three days later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish withdrew from the initial 26-man selection on Monday through injury, with 21 of the remaining players taking part in the full session at St George’s Park the following day.

Only 21 players from the senior squad were involved in full training at St George’s Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

Callum Wilson, Bukayo Saka and uncapped Levil Colwill were not involved in training due to load management, with Lewis Hall among the three prospects brought up from the England Under-20s squad to help make up the numbers.

The talented 18-year-old left-back joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea last month, with an obligation to buy depending on performance-related criteria.

Fellow Chelsea product Bashir Humphreys was another involved. The 20-year-old defender is on loan at Sky Bet Championship outfit Swansea.