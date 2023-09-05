Alexander Zverev has fan thrown out of US Open game for shouting ‘Hitler phrase’

Alexander Zverev at the US Open

German Alexander Zverev had a spectator thrown out of his US Open match against Jannik Sinner for shouting “the most famous Hitler phrase”.

A man could clearly be heard yelling “Deutschland uber alles” inside Arthur Ashe Stadium as Zverev prepared to serve.

Zverev, the 12th seed, approached English umpire James Keothovang and said: “He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in the world. It’s unacceptable. This is unbelievable.”

The longest match at the US Open this year. ? Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev never quit. pic.twitter.com/6YxCgISTmX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

Keothovang turned to the crowd and asked: “Who was the smart guy who said that? Who said that? Put your hand up. We’re going to get him out.”

He then announced to the crowd: “Please be fair and respect the players.”

The man suspected of yelling the slur was ejected by security at the end of the game.