US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic on course for 24th grand slam, Iga Swiatek defeated

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a crack at grand slam title number 24 after beating Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.

But Iga Swiatek’s reign as champion, and world number one, was ended after she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven at the US Open.

Pic of the day

What victory meant to Coco Gauff (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Shock of the day

Emphatic ✊@JelenaOstapenk8 stays undefeated against Swiatek, getting past the World No. 1 in three sets to reach the #USOpen quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/mnuDA9X9Zb — wta (@WTA) September 4, 2023

Ostapenko had beaten Swiatek in all of their previous three career meetings, but the Pole was still a huge favourite to get through. However, a 3-6 6-3 6-1 defeat means she will lose the world number one spot to Aryna Sabalenka after the tournament.

Match of the day

Teenager Gauff ended the grand-slam comeback of mother-of-two Caroline Wozniacki to reach the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old came from a break down in the first and third sets to win both and complete a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory. She will face Ostapenko next.

Big Ben strikes

Ben Shelton hammers down another serve (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Big-serving Ben Shelton blew away fellow American Tommy Paul to reach the quarter-finals. The 20-year-old from Atlanta fired down two 149mph serves in one game on his way to a 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory at Flushing Meadows.

Quote of the day

Mum’s the word

Caroline Wozniacki came back three years after retiring (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Wozniacki was one of 10 mothers in the field at this years championships. Second seed Ayna Sabalenka was one of the players who admitted to being inspired by her run. “It gives so much belief to me if one day I would like to go for baby I’ll have some chances to come back,” she said.

Dad’s the word

This reaction from Coco's dad is everything. pic.twitter.com/BCxET18BYR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2023

Brit watch

Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands lose after a close 2 sets against the No.1 seeds#BackTheBrits ?? | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6cWCblu9fX — LTA (@the_LTA) September 3, 2023

Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram, seeded third, are through to the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles after beating Mackenzie McDonald

and Andreas Mies.

Julian Cash and Henry Patten enjoyed a surprise run to the third round but slipped to a narrow three-set defeat to Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost in two sets to American pair Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula in the mixed.

Fallen seeds

Belinda Bencic fell to 30th seed Sorana Cirstea, (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Women: Iga Swiatek (1), Belinda Bencic (15),

Men: Tommy Paul (14).

Who’s up next?

Jack Draper is second up on Louis Armstrong (Manu Fernandez)

Britain’s Jack Draper makes his first appearance at a grand slam quarter-final. The 21-year-old faces Russian eighth seed Andriy Rublev.