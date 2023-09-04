PA Sport Trivia (05/09/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Paul Breitner (soccer) – former Bayern Munich and West Germany defender who won the 1974 World Cup, born 1951.

Frank Farina (soccer) – former Australia striker and manager, born 1964.

Jane Sixsmith (hockey) – Great Britain’s 1992 Olympic bronze-medal winning hockey player, born 1967.

Matthias Sammer (soccer) – former Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender, born 1967.

Mark Ramprakash (cricket) – former Surrey and England batter, born 1969.

Adam Hollioake (cricket) – former Surrey captain and England one-day skipper, born 1971.

George Boateng (soccer) – former Netherlands, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder, born 1975.

Pragyan Ojha (cricket) – former India spinner, born 1986.

Ben Youngs (rugby union) – Leicester and England scrum-half, born 1989.

Hayley Raso (soccer) – Australia and Real Madrid forward, formerly with Manchester City and Everton, born 1994.

Dominic Sibley (cricket) – England and Warwickshire batter, born 1995.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1826: John Wisden, the man who first published what is now known as ‘The Cricketer’s Bible’, was born in Brighton. He died on April 5, 1884.

1951: Maureen Connolly won the US Open tennis title at the age of 16 years and 11 months.

1961: Aston Villa beat Rotherham in the second leg of the inaugural League Cup final to win 3-2 on aggregate.

1970: Austrian Formula One motor racing driver Jochen Rindt – who became the sport’s only posthumous world champion – was killed when his Lotus swerved and hit a guard rail during practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

1971: Peter Gethin, driving a BRM, took the chequered flag in the closest Formula One world championship race in history, winning by 0.01 seconds from Ronnie Peterson at Monza. Just 0.61secs separated the first five cars to finish.

1998: Tottenham parted company with manager Christian Gross – the man who had announced his arrival by presenting his tube ticket – after 10 turbulent months at White Hart Lane.

2006: Randy Lerner took full control of Aston Villa after taking his shareholding to 85.5 per cent.

2008: Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton was banned for 12 matches – six of which were suspended – and fined £25,000 after pleading guilty to a Football Association charge of violent conduct relating to his attack on former Manchester City team-mate Ousmane Dabo.

2012: Australian side Sydney FC confirmed the signing of former Italy and Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero on a two-year deal.

2015: England qualified for Euro 2016 thanks to a 6-0 victory in San Marino. Wayne Rooney matched Sir Bobby Charlton’s tally of 49 goals for England to become the country’s joint top scorer of all time, with Ross Barkley, Theo Walcott and Harry Kane also notching on target.

2019: Huddersfield were fined £50,000 after admitting a charge relating to the Football Association’s kit and advertising regulations.

2020: Former England batter Ian Bell announced his retirement from cricket at the end of the season.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Tuesday, September 5)

CRICKET: T20 international, England v New Zealand – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 1730; Asia Cup, Sri Lanka v Afghanistan – TNT Sports 1 1015.

TENNIS: US Open – Sky Sports Main Event 1530 and 2130, Sky Sports Mix 1600, Sky Sports Arena 1630.

CYCLING: Tour of Britain stage three – ITV4 1115, Vuelta a Espana stage 10 – Eurosport 1 1330.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, September 6)

CRICKET: Women’s T20 international, England v Sri Lanka – Sky Sports Cricket 1730, BBC Two England 1745; Asia Cup, game TBD – TNT Sports 1 1015.

TENNIS: US Open – Sky Sports Mix 1600, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event 1630.

FOOTBALL: International friendly, Malta v Gibraltar – Viaplay Xtra 1900.

CYCLING: Tour of Britain stage four – ITV4 1100; Vuelta a Espana stage 11 – Eurosport 1 1330.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which two football clubs’ stadiums are geographically the closest in UK professional football?

2. Which Gallagher Premiership side does Ben Spencer captain?

3. Vicky Wright is an Olympic champion in which sport?

4. How many goals did Lauren James score on England’s run to the 2023 World Cup final?

5. Who is the highest-ranked male European golfer in the world?

6. What nationality is Everton new boy Beto?

7. In which English city was current British men’s number two Dan Evans born?

8. Who is West Brom’s manager?

9. For how many teams did Dion Dublin make Premier League appearances?

10. England pair Heather Knight and Lauren Bell were drafted by which Big Bash League franchise this week?