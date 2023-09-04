John Jeffrey believes Scotland currently have strongest team of all time

Scotland

World Rugby vice-chairman John Jeffrey believes Scotland have arrived at the Rugby World Cup with their strongest team of all time and are now operating at a level that will strike fear into the top nations on the planet.

The 64-year-old, who won 40 caps in dark blue and was a star of the 1990 Grand Slam-winning team, was at the Scots’ lavish welcome ceremony just off the waterfront in Nice where he addressed the squad and told them he views them as the best group of players the nation has ever assembled.

“I think this is the best Scotland team ever,” he told the PA news agency afterwards. “If you look at where we’re ranked, fifth in the world, that’s the highest we’ve ever been ranked.

John Jeffrey believes Scotland are the strongest they have ever been (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“And also if you look at the way we play, we’ve got back to the way that is traditionally Scottish. We play a game that suits us.

“And there’s no reason why, despite being in the supposed group of death, we can’t qualify from the group.”

Scotland share a World Cup pool with Ireland and South Africa, the two highest-ranked teams in the world, but Jeffrey believes Gregor Townsend’s side will be viewed with some trepidation by anyone they come up against.

“Gregor’s been there seven years and implemented the style of play and taken it on to a different level,” he said. “Everybody you speak to compliments the style of rugby we’re trying to play. It’s just a matter of executing it when you play the number one and number two teams in the world in your group.

“It’s a great challenge but historically Scotland play better when they’re underdogs.



Scott Cummings was delighted to hear Scotland talked about so glowingly (Jane Barlow/PA)