Wolves claim player subjected to discriminatory abuse during Crystal Palace loss

UK & international sportsPublished:

The visitors say the supporter was subsequently ejected from the ground.

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Selhurst Park

Wolves have alleged one of their players was subjected to discriminatory abuse during their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The club reported the matter to the officials and stadium authorities at Selhurst Park and a supporter was subsequently ejected from the ground. Police have also been informed.

The player affected has not been named.

A statement from Wolves read: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse by an opposing fan during today’s game with Crystal Palace.

“We reported the incident quickly to Crystal Palace, Premier League match centre and the matchday officials.

“Crystal Palace security moved swiftly to remove the supporter in question and notified police at Selhurst Park.

“We are offering our full support to the player involved and have provided a formal statement to the Metropolitan Police.

“Racism or discrimination in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Metropolitan Police.

