Arbroath edge out Ayr for second straight win

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jermaine Hylton’s goal secured a 2-1 victory.

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Cardiff City Stadium
Arbroath sealed back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over Ayr.

Arbroath opened the scoring 21 minutes in after some neat link-up play with David Gold ended with Jay Bird finishing from close range.

Ayr were back on level terms on the stroke of half-time when Ahkeem Rose nodded home Logan Chalmers’ corner.

The hosts regained their advantage in superb fashion in the 82nd minute as Jermaine Hylton rocketed an overhead kick into the net to make it 2-1.

The away side pushed in search of an equaliser and thought they should have had a penalty with two minutes to go but handball claims were waved away by the referee.

