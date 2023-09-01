Not enough talent coming through: Eddie Jones blames RFU for England’s poor form

Former England coach Eddie Jones says the RFU has not developed enough quality players

Former coach Eddie Jones has pointed the finger at the Rugby Football Union for England’s current crisis.

England’s troubled World Cup preparations hit a new low when they lost to Fiji last weekend, which was the fifth defeat in their last six matches.

They have subsequently slipped to their lowest ranking in 20 years and expectations of a promising campaign in France over the next two months are low.

England embarassingly lost to Fiji last weekend (David Davies/PA)

It is a rapid decline from the last World Cup in 2019, where Jones took them to the final. And he believes while current coach Steve Borthwick is coming under pressure, the governing body is responsible for failing to produce the next generation of talent.

“It’s a difficult situation, like you’ve got an ageing team,” Jones, who left his position with the RFU in 2022 and will lead his home country Australia into the tournament, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“Anyone who knows anything about sport can see that and then you’ve got new players coming in. Some of them have come through and done really well, like a Freddy Stewart, others are still finding their feet, like a Marcus Smith.

“You look at the results of England over the last five years but they’re not producing quality players.

Jones’ replacement, Steve Borthwick, is already coming under pressure (Adam Davy/PA)

“And so everyone looks at the head coach and let’s blame the head coach. But the onus on producing quality players is the RFU and that hasn’t happened.

“You’ve got to look at why you’re not bringing talent through, then you’ve got to look at why your talent development systems are not doing that.

“(It’s) because the system’s not right. What needs to change? Where’s the gap? And that’s the responsibility of the RFU and it’s not for me to give them answers.”

If England make it through to the quarter-final, Jones’ Australia could be the opponents.

But the 63-year-old does not fear a reunion.

“I’m only worried about them if we play them in the quarter-final mode,” he said. “They’re a team that I coached for seven years, so I look back at them with affection. I like the players. I’d like to see them do well, but obviously not do well against us.

“I wouldn’t feel any affection for England at that time. I can tell you.”

Asked if he was sad about his departure nine months ago, he replied: “No, not at all. I’ve had a fantastic run. Seven years for an Australian coaching England.

“It’ll never be done again. Maybe there’ll never be a non-English man coaching England again.