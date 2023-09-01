Mo Farah prepares for ’emotional’ final London race in Sunday’s Big Half

Mo Farah during the 2023 London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah is preparing for an “emotional” last race in London as he takes on the Big Half on Sunday.

The 40-year-old – who has four Olympic gold medals to his name, alongside six world titles – will race in London for the last time this weekend but is not retiring until the Great North Run next week.

Farah was first crowned Olympic champion in the city with victory in the 10,000m at the Olympic Stadium in 2012.

???? ????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????!? Sir @Mo_Farah will return to The Big Half on Sunday 3 September as his final competitive race on the streets of London. #BigHalf #WeRunAsOne pic.twitter.com/tTp1u5W4Ca — The Big Half (@OfficialBigHalf) July 31, 2023

The last time Farah competed was at the 2023 London Marathon, where he finished ninth and he insists London is one of a kind to him.

He said: “There’s no other city like London in the whole world and I’ve had some memorable times here.

“Super Saturday, that night in the Olympic Stadium in 2012, when I won the first of my Olympic gold medals in the 10,000m, is something that I will never ever forget.

Mo Farah celebrated winning the 10,000m at the London Olympics in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Throughout the rest of my career, it was that moment and feeling I got from it which kept driving me on to try to repeat it, to continue to be successful.

“Everyone knows what this city means to me. I’ve been racing around the streets of London since I was an under-13 athlete competing in the Mini London Marathon.

“Since then, I’ve gone on to run the London Marathon many times, The Big Half, the Vitality London 10,000. I must have done more than 20 races on the roads of London and I will miss it.

???? Our most successful track and field athlete for @TeamGB. Special nights in London and Rio for @Mo_Farah.#1YearToGo pic.twitter.com/1FP5eANC5h — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 26, 2023

“The Big Half on Sunday is going to be emotional and a chance for me to say goodbye to everyone in London who has supported me throughout my career because I’ve been very grateful for that support.”

Farah has won The Big Half three times but will face tough competition from other British athletes who are looking to earn a spot in Great Britain’s half-marathon team for the World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will take place in Estonia in October.

Farah continued: “I have won The Big Half three times and it’s a special race, not just for the elite athletes, but for the whole of the running community and that is what this city is all about.

A message from the legend himself ahead of Sunday. ?? Hands up if you’re excited to join Sir @Mo_Farah in his FINAL race in London? ? #BigHalf #WeRunAsOne #SirMoFarah pic.twitter.com/HnHDthTyUU — The Big Half (@OfficialBigHalf) September 1, 2023

“It’s a bit of a weird feeling knowing it’s going to be my last race in London. I’ve never had that to think about before.

“There’s always been a ‘next year’ but not this time. There is a lot of stuff going through my mind (about what I do when I retire). But the most important thing is staying healthy.