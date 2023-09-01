Notification Settings

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook lead England to comfortable victory

UK & international sportsPublished:

Bairstow cracked an unbeaten 86 and Brook made a rapid 67.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored for England
Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook led the charge as England powered to a 95-run victory over New Zealand in the second Vitality International T20 match at Old Trafford on Friday.

Bairstow cracked an unbeaten 86 and Brook made a rapid 67 as England posted a formidable 198 for four from their 20 overs.

Debutant Gus Atkinson then took a superb four for 20 as the Kiwis slumped to 103 all out in a dismal reply.

The victory gave England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series coming after a similarly comfortable win in the opening game at Durham on Wednesday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

